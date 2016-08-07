Adult Swim spoofs vulgar exchange between GA judge, murder suspect

A portion of the transcripts from the June 17 court hearing that gained national headlines and an animated spoof (R) from Adult Swim. (Source: Imgur/AdultSwim/YouTube screenshot)

ATLANTA (WTVM) – The disturbingly vulgar exchange between a Georgia superior court judge and a man accused of murder has been turned into an animated sketch.

The video, produced by Adult Swim, reenacts the real-life exchange between Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham, Jr. and 31-year-old Denver Fentoa Allen on June 17. Allen is accused of the beating death of a fellow inmate at the Floyd County, GA jail in August 2015, according to the Rome News-Tribune. The exchange gained national attention once the transcripts were released in late June.

The spoof was a part of a sketch on the popular Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty. The video has more than 2 million views since it was published on Aug. 4.

The exchange was during a hearing when Allen requested a change in his public defender, who Allen claimed was withholding documents pertaining to his case. The video, which reads the transcripts word-for-word, lasts more than nine minutes.

Allen spewed a number of obscene threats, which included violence, sexual acts and described his genitalia in court. Durham engages Allen further, asking him to masturbate in court and calls him a derogatory name.

During the hearing, Allen hurls obscenities and other vulgarities to the judge and threatens the judge and his family. You can read the transcripts by clicking here (transcripts do include vulgar language).

The vulgar outburst led to a complaint letter from the Georgia Judicial Commission to Durham for “escalating the situation.” The letter goes on to say that Durham knew the interaction with Allen was “highly inappropriate.” Durham did self-report the incident to the commission, and agreed to go to counseling and was reprimanded.

Allen’s case has since been transferred to a different judge who ordered Allen have a psychological evaluation, the Rome News-Tribute reports.

Adult Swim, a subsidiary of Cartoon Network, is headquartered in Atlanta. The description of the video calls it: "A faithful, word-for-word recreation of one colorful day in the American court system."

You can watch the video here. WARNING: The language in the video is based on the actual courtroom transcripts and can be viewed as vulgar to some. Viewers discretion is advised.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.