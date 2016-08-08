Comedian Kevin Hart entertains thousands on comedy tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of Hollywood's biggest stars took the Columbus Civic Center stage to perform for thousands of fans live in the Fountain City.

Before stepping into the spotlight, however, Kevin Hart paid a visit to Ed's Country Cooking and Barbecue in Phenix City.



The comedian, born and raised in Philadelphia, stopped at Ed's on Sunday afternoon for a quick meal and to snap a picture with some of the restaurant's employees.



Before Sunday's performance even started, several fans said they were excited and couldn't wait to laugh until their insides were hurting.



"You know, everything he says is funny," said Michael McDougle, with his ticket in hand as the doors to the Civic Center opened and fans flocked inside.



McDougle and others said it's hard not to love Kevin Hart, who's become a Hollywood A-lister, compiling movie credits in "Get Hard" and "Ride Along," as well as comedy specials playing on streaming sites and cable TV.



Sunday night's performance was part of his "What Now?" Tour. Before walking inside, other excited ticket holders cited their favorite Kevin Hart sketch or catchphrase.



Nicole Wilson's favorite Kevin Hart joke, she said, is one where he follows his mom's instruction to use several curse words when he addresses the teach at school the next morning.



"And he was like, 'Stand behind me, because it's about to go down!'" Wilson said.



McDougle said he can't come up with one particular moment or catchphrase that describes Kevin Hart. "He's got thousands of ," he said.



Since the show, which started nearly 40 minutes late, is a part of Hart's "What Now?" tour, fans were told to expect footage of themselves when Hart releases a movie later this year.



During the performance, Hart told the audience he wanted to do a show all over the world, but that he had to make a stop in Columbus.

