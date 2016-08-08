Woman injured in Columbus overnight shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police confirmed that a woman is recovering after she was shot along Forsyth Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The unnamed woman was walking along Forsyth Street when a vehicle drove up beside her, according to CPD. A conversation took place between the woman and the people in the car, when someone from inside the car shot her and drove away.

The woman is currently recovering at Midtown Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

A motive has not yet been determined and no suspects have been named.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

