PHOTO: GA police officer consoles injured child following interstate accident

In the center of the photo, you can see Corporal Chris Holly of the Commerce Police Department, comforting an injured child following an accident on I-85 on July 30. (Source: Kay Denton)

COMMERCE, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia police officer is shown helping to console a child following an accident on a busy roadway last week.

The photo, taken by Commerce, GA Police Department Sgt. Kay Denton, shows a fellow officer comforting an injured child following an accident on I-85 on July 30.

In her post, Denton said she wanted to share the post showing a good police officer simply doing his job to help those in need.

The officer working to console the child, identified as Corporal Chris Holly, told Atlanta news station WAGA that just wanted to help the child get his mind off the traumatizing accident and help him any way he could.

“And we talked about school and his favorite video games and this and that,” Holly told WAGA. “I asked him how old he was and he told me it was his birthday. So, then I sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.”

Her post says:

With all the ‘anti-police’ propaganda that is seen in the media, all of the ‘bad cop’ stories, and stories of ‘racial’ issues, I wanted to share THIS. This is a photo of a wreck scene today on I-85. If you look closely you can see a police officer lying on the ground to the left side of the car. This officer was not hurt or injured in any way. This officer was comforting a child who was injured in the accident. This child was an 8-year-old black male who was scared to death and had some internal injuries. This officer laid on the ground with this child, cradling his head in his hand and talking to him to keep him calm. When we found out that today is the child's birthday, this officer sang Happy Birthday to him! At one point the child reached over and patted the officer on the head and then played with the officer's hair! THIS is why I'm a police officer, to help people, to be there for them no matter what the circumstances and no matter what skin color! I pray that this beautiful little boy is okay and I thank God that I work with some amazing officers who are so compassionate and caring! Thank you for making me proud to be your supervisor!

The post has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook, with many people asking for the continued support of law enforcement.

