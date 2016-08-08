33,000 students head back to school in Muscogee County - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

33,000 students head back to school in Muscogee County

School buses rolled out in Muscogee County on Monday morning as students returned to class following a two-month vacation.
 
Superintendent David Lewis welcomed students back at J.D. Davis Elementary School on Shepherd Drive early that morning, shaking hands with parents and students.
 
When students get down to business in the books, they will notice some changes in reading and English language arts.

“We have a lot of new curriculums," Dr. Lewis said. "The board approved expansion of Achieve 3000 to 24 additional schools in our district to help with supplemental reading. The ELA adoption was completed this past summer and the teachers have been training on that and we’re looking forward to the implementation of that as well.”
 
Approximately 33,000 students are enrolled in the public school system with 53 schools across the district.
 
“We appreciate the continued support of the community and the great community partnerships that are a part of the Muscogee County School District and we are looking forward to a great year,” Dr. Lewis said. 

