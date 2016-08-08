Elderly GA woman remains in critical condition after being lit on fire

An 83-year-old Meriwether County woman is fighting for her life Monday night, as police narrow in on the suspects responsible for breaking into her home and lighting her on fire.

Officials believe two to three men and one woman helped the victim, Dorothy Dow, and her family harvest blueberries on their property, and returned seeking to rob the family Thursday night before viciously attacking the 83-year-old woman who was home alone.



The quiet community of Lone Oak, GA is still in shock after Dow was beaten and set on fire when intruders broke into her countryside home Thursday night.



Officials believe it was at the hands of a group of people who had helped Dow and her family harvest blueberries on their property.



Left for dead, Dow was able to call 911 and give deputies detailed descriptions, before medical staff at Grady Hospital in Atlanta induced Dow into a coma to ease the pain, Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith says.



Dow is in critical condition according to Sheriff Smith.

Dow suffered two broken arms, lacerations to her face and head, broken fingers, and third degree burns from the back of her head down her back.

Sheriff Smith has spent the last few days going to churches in the Lone Oak area to assure the community that they will catch the people responsible.

