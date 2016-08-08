Severely-abused GA infant removed from life support, dies Monday afternoon

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The critically-injured infant who had been on life support at a Georgia children's hospital has passed away, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The newspaper reports that the process of taking Baby Dinah Whited off life support began at 12:06 p.m. on Monday, and she passed away at 3:06 p.m. Her parents, Jamie and Justin Whited, watched as their infant died.

Both Jamie and Justin Whited have been at the Walton County Jail since Baby Dinah's hospitalization at Children's Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston in April, where she has been kept alive by machines. She remained in a vegetative state until her death. She had been hospitalized since she was 7 weeks old.

Baby Dinah's parents were permitted to see their infant in her final moments following a court order earlier this month. A Walton County judge ordered Baby Dinah be removed from life support once the parents agreed to do so.

According to investigators, Justin Whited is being charged with aggravated assault and child abuse for allegedly causing the injuries to Baby Dinah. He was initially resistant to remove the machines from his daughter.

Authorities allege that Justin Whited beat his daughter so brutally, Baby Dinah sustained bleeding of the brain, two broken collar bones and all but three of her ribs were broken.

Jamie Whited is being charged with child cruelty for allegedly not helping the baby.

Charges for Justin Whited may be upgraded following Baby Dinah's death.

