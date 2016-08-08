Rescheduled back to school giveaway supplies students with tools for success

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - For some kids in Columbus, the fun didn't end once they left the doors from their first day of school.



After having to wait another week after getting rained out, local children stopped by the 3rd Annual "Back to School Bash" at a Chick-fil-A franchise, sponsored by several companies and organizations, all in an effort to make sure the kids had the tools to succeed this upcoming year.



Chick-fil-A and its partners said they wanted to make sure kids had a chance to celebrate going back to school and have the supplies that will allow them to academically succeed.



Still, there were plenty of activities for children to enjoy at The "Back to School Bash" at Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Road.



Some visited the face-painting booth, while others got to build with Legos.

Ultimately, each child walked away with a bag full of school supplies, which is what event organizers said is the best moment of the entire event.



"This is an opportunity that warms my heart," said Lauren Chambers, a marketing manager for Amerigroup Community Care, one of the event's organizing partners. "I love any time that I can help the community in whatever aspect that I can. This gives me that platform to do that."



"I know sometimes, the first day of school can be a little bit stressful," said Hayley Henderson, the Chick-fil-A franchise's marketing director.

"It's good to know that they can come to Chick-fil-A and have a low-stress environment, have some fun and be excited about school."



As for what the kids got inside their bags, they left with plenty of crayons, pencils, notebooks and folders to use as they please during the rest of the school year.

