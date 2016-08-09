PHOTO: Quadruple amputee toddler in England gets look-a-like doll

(WTVM) – A little girl from England received a very special doll made in her image – the life of a quadruple amputee.

Harmonie-Rose Allen became a quadruple amputee at 11 months old – just a week after she took her first steps – when she contracted Meningococcal Septicaemia, a deadly form of meningitis in 2014. She survived, but lost her hands, feet, the tip her nose and had numerous surgeries on her road to recovery.

Now, Harmonie-Rose, who will be 3 years old in November, has a new doll to love and cherish that’s made special for her.

Freya Hall, Hamonie’s mom, said she wanted to get a doll that resembled her daughter, and was inspired to get an amputee doll after seeing another child receive one from A Step Ahead Prosthetics.

“I looked at getting her a doll like this since she had her arms and legs amputated,” Hall said. “I never found one that actually fitted (for doll amputations). I got it for her because I think that she's going to have to face some hard times in her life.”

Hall said a friend purchased the doll from the American Girl store while visiting the U.S. and she contacted A Step Ahead to get the modifications made.

The company, which has operations out of New York and Boston, creates ‘American Girl’ dolls, and fashions them based on a child’s specific amputation. A Step Above does not charge for the service.

In a statement on their website, A Step Ahead says these dolls are used to “boost the self-confidence, self-esteem, and feelings of inclusion for little girls with limb loss.”

Hall said Harmonie loved the doll, named Rebecca, from the very first time she saw her.

“She was surprised she said, ‘Mummy she's just like me - I love her,’,” Hall said.

Hall said she hopes the doll will be a reminder to Harmonie that she can achieve anything and there is no limit to what she can do.

“I believe that showing her she's not the only one will help her through these times, although we haven't met any quadruple amputees yet,” Hall said. “I know they do exist, but it's hard to explain that to a child when she has no idea herself.”

Harmonie is currently in nursery school and is recovering from having bone trimmed down on one of her arms.

“As she grows, I hope she will use her as an example to help her understand that prosthetics are not there to hinder her, but are there to help her achieve things,” Hall said.

Hall said she moves “on her bottom by shuffling,” is able to feed herself, can draw and is learning how to climb steps.

“She can do anything she puts her mind to,” Hall said.

