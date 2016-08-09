Parents of Baby Dinah charged with murder Tuesday

The jailed parents of a severely injured Georgia infant have both agreed to remove her from life support.

The critically-injured infant, known as Baby Dinah, who had been on life support at a Georgia children's hospital has passed away.

ATLANTA (WTVM) – The parents of a critically-injured infant who passed away on Monday have officially been charged with murder.

Justin and Jamie Whited were formally charged with murder after warrants were filed by Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The murder charges come after their 5-month-old daughter, Dinah Whited, died after being in the hospital for three months in a vegetative state.

Both Jamie and Justin Whited have been at the Walton County Jail since Baby Dinah's hospitalization at Children's Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston in April, where she has been kept alive by machines. She had been hospitalized since she was 7 weeks old.

Baby Dinah's parents were permitted to see their infant in her final moments following a court order earlier this month. A Walton County judge ordered Baby Dinah be removed from life support once the parents agreed to do so.

According to investigators, Justin Whited is being charged with aggravated assault and child abuse for allegedly causing the injuries to Baby Dinah. He was initially resistant to remove the machines from his daughter.

Authorities allege that Justin Whited beat his daughter so brutally, Baby Dinah sustained bleeding of the brain, two broken collar bones and all but three of her ribs were broken.

Neither parent has been tried or convicted on the alleged charged of child abuse, but the jailed parents made the decision during a court appearance on Aug. 3, following a court order by Walton County Juvenile Court Judge David Dickinson. Dickinson issued an order to remove “all life support measures, and to allow Dinah Paige Whited to die,” the newspaper reports.

