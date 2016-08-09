Phenix City construction set to wrap up off 3rd Avenue

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Booming business has lead to construction headaches for many in Phenix City, but now city leaders say that will soon be over for commuters on 13th street.

Phenix City officials say at the end of August, or beginning of September, people should see 3rd avenue and 13th street construction wrap-up, which will make way for even more businesses, like the Marriott, to develop along the Chattahoochee River.

"Growth is inconvenient sometimes when you're doing construction, particularly street construction," said Steve Smith, Financial Director for Phenix City.



The section of riverfront property off 13th street and 3rd avenue has seen extensive changes in recent years, with the construction of the Marriott, and other river-side face-lifts. While indicative of growth, the long process has come with a few hiccups.



"We had some contaminated soil from a filling station that closed back in the 1950's. We dug it up, EPA put a stop work order on it, took us three months to clean it up," said Smith.



While the growth can be seen on the riverwalk, Phenix City is also seeing a pretty big boom throughout town, with a lot of small business permits this year.



In 2015 there were 102 business permits filled in Phenix City for the entire year. So far this year, we're a little over half way through 2016, and there have already been 133 permits filed. Looking towards the future, 3rd avenue may lead the way to even more spots to stop at.



"We have several significant retail developments that want to go in that area, but obviously, they're not going to go build a store while the streets under construction," said Smith.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.