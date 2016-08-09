PCPD: scene cleared after bomb threat at City Cab building

Phenix City Police say there is no threat after a suspect walked into the City Cab building on 13th Street and announced he had bomb materials in a bag.

Lt. Steve Nolin with the Phenix City Police Department said nothing dangerous was found inside the suspect’s bag. No charges were filed, and the suspect was released.

Officials left the scene at about 8:20 p.m.

Lt. Steve Nolan with Phenix City Police provided a timeline of events that led to the bomb squad's arrival.

A City Cab Company employee called 911 at 5:45 p.m., saying a suspicious man walked inside the building with a mysterious bag. The man claimed he had bomb making materials inside what police described as a satchel.

Investigators said an officer on patrol then got to the scene at around 6 p.m. and arrested the suspect with no resistance.

In any case involving a bomb threat, Lt. Nolan said, police will bring in the Hazardous Devices Response Team to check the bag and then block off traffic 300 feet away.

"We always err on the side of caution," Lt. Nolan said. "Could take a half hour, could take three hours, I don't know. It just all depends on the situation, what they locate, and the procedures that they have to follow to take care of that."

To test the bag, Lt. Nolan said the Hazardous Devices technicians sent in robots to confirm whether or not there were bomb-making materials inside the bag.

Investigators also said when the first officer detained the suspect, the man appeared to be under the influence.

In addition, the suspect told police he felt this skin burning.

Lt. Nolan later confirmed investigators found a chemical odor on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.