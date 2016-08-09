First all-boys school opens in Muscogee County

Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science opened their school doors Monday morning to the first pre-kindergarten class.



With 12 students enrolled so far, the new all-boys school in Midland is dedicated to educating and preparing young men to be future leaders.



"We are going to add a grade each year from K-4 to the eighth grade. We are excited about these 12 families that have invested in us as well as the church and the community has invested in them as well because most of are young boys are on scholarships," said Carlos Coleman President of Emanuel Prep and Senior Pastor of New Birth Outreach Church.



Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science started as a vision from the founding pastor of New Birth and is located on the same property.



"He wanted to do a Future Life Center which is where Emanuel prep is housed. It's a 22,000 square foot building. We wanted to utilize the space and not have an empty building all week long," said Coleman.



Creating a school of excellence..academics is focused on what's best for boys and how they learn.



David Hughes, the school's headmaster and a Morehouse graduate, says there is value in gender-based education.



"Boys need to be engaged in an innovative in curriculum. We want it to be rigorous. We created a curriculum where all our math, science, social studies and the English language arts all operate under the same domains. The students learn about each subject individually but each subject how they relate to one another," said Hughes.



The three and four-year-old boys are learning in an environment in the first of it's kind in Columbus.



The all-boys school on Veterans Parkway with 12 students is expected to grow in the future.



The school is working on their accreditation with the Georgia accreditation commission.



Emanuel Prep is still enrolling students and operates on the same calendar as Muscogee County schools, and financial assistance and scholarships are available.

