Wife surprises husband with birth announcement during photoshoot

A Wisconsin woman surprised her husband with a big announcement during a photoshoot earlier this month.

Photographer Samantha Boos was in on the surprise – Bri Dow was going to tell her husband, Brandon, that he would be a father!

The photoshoot was the scene – according to Boos, Bri told Brandon that they won a free photoshoot contest. How he found out? Bri wrote it on a hand-held blackboard that would be revealed once they turned around.

They were instructed to write three words to describe one another.

The photos were posted to Boos’s photography Facebook page on Aug. 5 as a viral hit, with more than 49,000 times.

These photos were fun and a bit emotional to take! It took a little planning but we pulled it off! Bri wanted to do a surprise baby reveal to her husband, Brandon. She told him that they had won my session giveaway and were going to do some couples photos. I told them to write 3 words that describe each other on their chalkboards. Brandon's reaction was priceless when he read her board. Congrats to you both on the newest addition to the family.

Brandon and Bri have been a couple since 2010 and were married in September 2015. Bri Dow said that their proposal was so special that we's been waiting for the chance to surprise him in a unique way.

"I knew that when the time came I wanted to surprise Brandon and also get it on camera so we could look back at that priceless moment," Dow said.

Bri said that is was very hard keeping a secret from her husband, but thought the experience would be worthwhile and that they are excited to start a family.

"I knew I had to just keep my secret in so I wouldn't ruin the surprise for him," Dow said. "It was definitely worth the wait to see his reaction and could see that he was already in love with our baby."

The couple posted on their Facebook page that the announcement and the photos going viral have been a whirlwind. They have a really great relationship with Boos, who was also their wedding photographer.

They were also gifted with a gift basket of baby essentials and coupons from their local Target store.

The couple will find out the sex of their baby in September.

