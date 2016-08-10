VIDEO: GA teacher motivates class with daily affirmation

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – If you needed a way to motivate your student to get back into school mode, you may want to take a page from this high school teacher’s lesson plan.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, Troup County Comprehensive High School showed the daily ritual of science teacher Nichelle Wimbush, who begins each class with a daily affirmation she has her students memorize.

The mantras of her daily affirmation is:

I am going to say when I enter this class:

I am intelligent

I am respected

I am important

I am loved.

I am a scientist.

I will ALWAYS do my best because my best is all that is expected.

The daily affirmation is followed with claps and then the chant “Let’s do work!”

And Wimbush EXPECTS enthusiasm in her classroom.

The video has been a big hit on the school’s Facebook page, with many heralding Winbush’s teaching and the positive message, including many former students who said she was the best teacher she ever had.

“My favorite teacher,” one student wrote. “She really changed my life for the better. I love and miss her so much!”

You can watch the video here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.