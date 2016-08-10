AL boxer ranks at the top of his boxing class

Boxing is one of the sports in the 2016 Rio Olympics with 286 competitors.



A Fort Mitchell boxer was supposed to be in that number, but a rule change prevented him from going.



We caught up with him at the Game Bred Boxing Club Gym in Fort Mitchell on Wednesday afternoon.



He's not going to the Olympics yet, but 18-year-old Money Powell IV says he will keep competing to become the top boxer in the world.



"I'm currently ranked number one in the country at 152 pounds. But just recently I went to another tournament and I fought 165 just that one time and I beat the number one guy in the country in the higher weight class. So that put me at number one in two weight classes," said Money Powell.



It was Powell's dream to compete at the Rio Olympics but because of a rule change that requires boxers to be born before December 1997 to qualify, he couldn't compete. Powell was born in January 1998.



"So that was a heartbreaker for me. But I wasn't going to let that stop me," said Powell.



In the meantime, Powell is continuing to compete and inspire others to dream big.



"Not only to be great in the world of boxing but to be great to people in general. Want to set a good example for young kids up and coming," said Powell.



To continue on his path to success, Money Powell trains about 15 hours a week at Game Bred Boxing club.



Later this year, Powell will head to Russia to represent USA in the Youth World championships to compete.



"That's basically the Olympics for 17 and 18-year-olds," said Powell.



He will have his first fight ever in Columbus on Aug. 28 at Columbus State University. While continuing to travel and compete, Powell will start his Freshman year at CSU next week.



