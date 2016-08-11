AL police department looks for owners of lost drugs on Facebook

The post was made on Wednesday with the drugs found in a bank parking lot. (Source: Opp, AL Police Department/Facebook)

OPP, AL (WTVM) – If you know someone who lost narcotics and meth in Opp, AL, the Opp Police Department wants you to know they’ve found them.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the police department posted a picture of a bag of drugs dropped at the Opp Wells Fargo location.

“Anyone who lost a black Oakley bag containing Xanax, Clonazepam, methamphetamine, and some unknown green pill which was dropped in the parking lot of Wells Fargo today, please come by the police department to claim it. We may have some questions for you!!!” the post reads.

When prompted to check the security cameras at the bank, Opp Police responded: “We looked at that... and it didn't work out for us.”

And while most of the comments are in jest, most are glad the drugs were found by the police.

