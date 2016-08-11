Columbus State welcomes students back to campus Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Students will be moving in at Columbus State University getting ready for the new school year.

Students will be moving into dorms on the main campus and a brand new luxury dorm at Clearview Hall.

The new luxury dormitory will contain 540 news beds inside 130 two-bedroom suites. The dorms will also include high-end commons areas with kitchens, study areas, and laundry facilities.

"This state-of-the-art residence hall will house first-year students in double occupancy suite-style housing located right next to the heart of campus," CSU said.

Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 15.

CSU Parents: Need to know information on housing? Click here to visit housing information on CSU's website.

CSU's Arnold Hall re-opens tomorrow after $4.95 million renovations. Ribbon-cutting and open house at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/H3ZLr7mdqN — Columbus State Univ. (@ColumbusState) August 10, 2016

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.