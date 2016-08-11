Fundraising effort underway for baseball field honoring David Pollard

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The current head coach of the Carver High baseball team has launched a fundraising effort to improve the facilities named in honor of the late David Pollard.

Andy Hicks started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe Aug. 3 in order to improve the field, coaching facilities, and new equipment for next baseball season.

The fundraiser has a goal of $125,000.

“These projects would mean the world to our program and our school as they were a vision of David Pollard, our last Head Coach whose life ended tragically in a car accident on April 18,” Hicks wrote on the fundraiser page.

Pollard, 36, died from injuries sustained in a 3-car accident on Buena Vista Road involving a stolen vehicle on April 18.

“I worked every day with Coach Pollard and we talked about the future of the baseball program and how we needed these things in order to be able to compete and be successful on the field,” Hicks continued.

The needs that would be fulfilled out of this fundraiser include:

A new locker room for the student-athletes. Hicks wrote that the team has to change in the dugout and keep equipment there as well.

Indoor batting cage with retractable nets

Having the infield at David Pollard field re-lasered and resurfaced

Purchasing new uniforms, bats, balls, helmets and other equipment needs

The baseball field was renamed David Pollard Field on April 22, several days after the devastating accident.

William C. Cross was arrested on May 2. He was charged with felony murder, theft by taking an auto, and first-degree homicide by vehicle, a felony.

