Smiths Station Mayor endorses replacement candidate

After 14 years, the city of Smiths Station, AL will say goodbye to the only mayor it's ever known.

Lafaye Dellinger is giving her endorsement to one of the two candidates running for her seat.



"This is bittersweet to my heart, I had planned to run but because of illness in my family, my husband needed me at home and I chose to be with him," says Dellinger.



In an email, Dellinger says she believes Bubba Copeland is the right choice because she is confident he will continue to build on her foundation.



"We need quality sustainable growth; something that can be accomplished with the right leadership," says Copeland.



On Thursday at the Phenix City Board of Realtors, Copeland and his opponent John "Buster" Bessant made their pitches to voters alongside about a dozen candidates for City Council.



"I think it's going to take someone like myself who is business-0minded be able to run the city and grow it into the city it needs to be going forward," Bessant said.



Common concerns among the candidates for council were Smiths Station's current sewage system and dependence on surrounding entities like Lee County.



Regardless of who you vote for, the candidates encouraged Smith Station voters to get out and vote Aug. 23.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.





















