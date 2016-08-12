CSU students move into new dorms

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Classes are almost back in session for students at Columbus State University, but before they hit the books, Thursday was move-in day for several of the student dorms on main campus.

Parents and students were busy moving into their new spaces.



News Leader Nine spoke with a freshman from Jonesboro, GA who is one of the first students to move into the new student living at Clearview Hall.



"This is all new to me cause this is a new building and I'm a new student. And I'm the first person here. So it's exciting because no one has done this before," said Corey Roberts Freshman at CSU.



Move-in started around 9 a.m. There were also activities, games, and food as part of the whole experience.

