CSU remind students, staff of on-campus parking rules

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University Freshman, Christopher David is one of the many students who will be driving to campus during the upcoming semester. He's already noticed that finding a parking spot may be an issue.



"Even during the summer it was hard to find a parking space with all the teachers and students coming in for summer classes," said David.



The university expects overcrowding, that's why they want you to use alternative entrances and parking spaces not often used such as around the soccer complex and the Cunningham Center.



The Bus Operations Manager at CSU encourages students to use the shuttle service rather than parking on campus.



"We want the students to understand this is their shuttle, we are here to provide transportation for them. They choose to come to CSU, so we want to make sure they have transportation between the campuses," said Potiphar Alexander, Bus Operations Manager.



The bus schedule will be changing because of the new Clearview dorms by increasing the number of shuttle stops in the afternoon-evening hours from the Davidson Center to the Riverpark campus.



Some other things to remember when parking on campus is the green spaces is only for faculty and staff. Students can use the white spaces and the parking garage.



CSU officials believe they have enough parking spaces to accommodate everyone on campus. But they encourage everyone to arrive early for classes and event.



The shuttle is free of charge and will run every 20 minutes on the half hour.



Coming in mid-September, the shuttle service will also require card swipes on the bus, meaning that each student and staff will have to use their I.D. cards for service.



This will help to increase security and keep track of who's riding the shuttle and when.



They expect to transport 10,000 passengers the first week of classes.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.