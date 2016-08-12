CPD visits man with autism in hospital following Tuesday shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Members of the Columbus Police Motor Squad made a special trip to Midtown Medical Center to visit a man with autism who is recovering from a gunshot wound.

Deonn Carter, 30, was outside picking up his mail when he was shot in the leg during a robbery on Armour Road on Tuesday.

The Columbus Police Department posted a picture on Facebook with Carter in the hospital saying, “Major Hawk and members of the Motor Squad paid Deonn Carter a visit at the hospital today. All of us at CPD wish him a speedy recovery.”

"I want to thank all of the Columbus Police Department, and we forgive all of the bad guys but we pray that they get caught and that they go to court,” Carter said.

Carter has received a lot of support from the community and a GoFundMe account has also been set up for him. If you would like to contribute to his GoFundMe account click here.

RELATED: Pastor recounts Armour Rd. shooting that injured autistic church member

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.