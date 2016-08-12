Man arrested in Meriwether Co. arson investigation

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A Hogansville man was arrested and charged with arson following a suspicious fire investigation earlier this week, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says Brett Daniel Banks, 27, was arrested and charged with the Aug. 9 fire at a structure, located at 45 Ware Road, in Grantville, GA. Crews from the Meriwether Couth Sheriff’s Office, Meriwether County Fire Department, EMS units and the Coweta County Fire Department responded to the fire.

Banks fit the description of a man seen walking away from the shed with a backpack shortly before the fire. He was later arrested in Luthersville, GA.

Officials also said that Banks was squatting at the home on Ware Road, and set the fire due to being upset over some family issues.

Banks is being charged with first-degree arson, and may be facing more charges.

