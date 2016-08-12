Columbus man pleads not guilty to aggravated child molestation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man pleads not guilty to aggravated child molestation

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl decided to waive his preliminary hearing in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on Friday morning. 

But before escorted out of court, 24-year-old Michael Diaz entered a plea of not guilty before Judge Michael Cielinsky.  

Detectives from the Columbus Police Department Sex Crimes Unit said Diaz is accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl. They believe the sexual misconduct happened more than once and one of the incidents occurred in May of this year.

A relative who did not want to be identified said she believed Diaz is innocent.

Judge Cielinsky bound the case over to superior court and made no mention of changing the bond status. Diaz was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County

Jail since being arrested on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

