GA Dept. of Labor investigates Columbus company's payroll issues

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Days after reports surfaced about a Columbus custodial company paying it’s employees late, the Hour and Wage Division of the Georgia Department of Labor confirms it started an investigation on Friday.



Complete Facilities Management, which services companies like Aflac and CB&T has been around since the 1970s, but recently bumped into some financial issues.

Owner Lisa Rabon says a recent IRS audit wiped out almost all of the company's cash, and now she's struggling to pay her employees. She also says she hasn't paid herself in months.



Eugene Marshall, a custodian at CFM says he was told he would be able to cash his check issued Tuesday on Friday but still has not been successful.



In an interview earlier this week, Rabon admitted payroll issues for about 75 of her employees began about a month ago.

Michael D'aquino with the Department of Labor's Office of Public Relations said in a written statement no details can be given about CFM at this time because "it is an active investigation."



According to the Department of Labor, employees in the state of Georgia who are not paid have the right to file a complaint with the Hour and Wage Division, who can then open an investigation if necessary.

Employees are encouraged to keep track of hours worked and must report complaints within two years of the incident.

