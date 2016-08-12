Columbus police narrow in on suspects in rash of burglaries

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police busted a Columbus burglary ring on Friday, but officials still need your help in bringing two suspects into custody, as two others are now in jail.

There are two separate cases police are working on. Officials believe one group is responsible for at least seven burglaries around town, including a break-in at one home where a 13-year-old girl was present at the time.



Columbus police arrested one juvenile and believe two others were involved in that case. Officials are asking for your help in locating 19-year-old Armani Grier, who they do not currently have a picture for, along with 18-year-old Alonzo Vaughn. They believe the men were involved in multiple burglaries around town.

Police say the two are believed to be armed and anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

The other case investigators have made way with includes an arrest for 24-year-old Deandrian Martin, who is accused of another string of burglaries. Police say Martin is responsible for at least 17 home and car break-ins, in the Uptown area. Martin was taken into custody on Friday.

