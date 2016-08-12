Officials investigate vandalism at historically black east AL church

SEALE, AL (WTVM) – A historically black church in Lee County, AL is picking up the pieces following vandals targeted the church with derogatory and hate-filled messages earlier this month.

Parishioners of the Saint Peter CME Church, located at 610 Lee Road 198 in Salem, AL, said that contractors helping to repair the 166-year-old church first discovered the vandalism on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The vandalism included racially and sexually explicit message written on the exterior walls of the one-story church, including drawings of male reproductive organs, swastikas and more, and damage to the building.

[MOBILE USERS: To view a slideshow of the vandalism, click here. WARNING: Graphic language ahead.]

The church rebuked the vandalism, saying that “pure evil had raised its head again.”

Saint Peter CME Church has opened its doors as a place of worship since 1850 and was built and used by slaves. The contractors were able to power wash most of the crude writings off the building, and no damage was done to the inside of the sanctuary.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they are actively investigating this crime and have persons of interest, but are not releasing the names because they are minors.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime; the pastor, Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams is asking you to please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)-745-5651.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.