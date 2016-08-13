1 'underperforming' Ruby Tuesday location in Columbus closes its doors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Following the announcement that the restaurant is closing 95 underperforming locations across the United States, the Ruby Tuesday location at 6780 Veterans Parkway has closed, according to signage at the location.

Ruby Tuesday released a statement to News Leader 9 on Saturday, saying:

Our Fresh Start Initiative is designed to improve our financial profitability and ultimately create a stronger Ruby Tuesday for the future. While the decision to close restaurants has been extremely difficult, it is a necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our organization. We will be sharing the information on specific restaurant closures in the coming days. We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal guests at our many other Ruby Tuesday restaurants across the country.

The company announced on Aug. 11 that 95 store locations will close in September due to low performance.

There are three other locations in our area, including an additional location in Columbus at Peachtree Mall, and in Auburn and LaGrange.

“Our fourth quarter was impacted by softness in the casual dining industry and increased promotional activity by our peers. Given that we expect the macro environment to remain challenging for some time, we are taking the necessary steps to change the trajectory of our business,” said JJ Buettgen, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer.

Total revenue declined 5.9 percent to $279.3 million in the fourth quarter, and total revenue for fiscal 2016 declined 3.1% to $1.1 billion, the news release stated.

The company will offer current employees affected by the closures jobs at nearby restaurants where they are available.

There are 724 Ruby Tuesday locations in 44 U.S. states and Guam.

The restaurant’s closures come in a week of retailers also announcing closures. Macy’s also announced on Aug. 11 that is was closing 100 of its big-box stores by early 2017.

You can read the full fourth quarter report released by Ruby Tuesday by clicking here.

