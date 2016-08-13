Man hospitalized after Club Dreams shooting

Columbus police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at Club Dreams early Saturday morning.

Police say they received calls of shots fired around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived at the club, located at 2409 S. Lumpkin Rd., the victim was laying on the ground outside of the club bleeding from his arm.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Details are limited and police have not named any suspects.

