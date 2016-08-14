UPDATE: 3 arrested after Sunday high speed chase in Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police have arrested 3 men after a high speed chase in a Columbus neighborhood on Sunday.

Twenty-one year old Wayman McMillian, 17-year-old Jabriel Jelks, and 17-year-old Jaylen Jones were arrested Monday.

McMillian is charged with theft, taking a motor vehicle, fleeing police, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction of an officer, felony probation violation, and driving without a license.

Jelks and Jones will be facing similar charges. All will be in recorder’s court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Investigators said they had been pursuing a white Ford Focus with three suspects, including the driver and two passengers.

The car then tried to evade police by jumping onto a front yard on the intersection of 7th Street and Coolidge Avenue.

The suspects' car then collided into a Columbus police cruiser.

Authorities say the driver tried to escape on foot, but was shortly arrested.

Both passengers and the driver, according to CPD, were driven to area hospitals for injuries.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.