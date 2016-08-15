CSU students work alongside Hollywood actors on Harris County set

Georgia's booming film industry has some calling the Peach State the next Hollywood.

While a lot of shooting happens in the Atlanta area, Harris County is now the set of one indie film.

WTVM caught up with the crew of Moon Shine Still, where film students at Columbus State University are getting in on the action.

The film comes to our area as a collaborative effort, with Union-paid actors who have shows like Orange Is the New Black, and Star Trek on their resumes, working alongside CSU alumni who are just breaking into the film industry.

"It's about a young hiker, present day, who stumbles upon a farm and is taken in by a beautiful, yet mysterious couple and they seem to be unique and strange in a variety of ways. They don't seem to be all that concerned with growing their own food on the farm, they don't seem to be concerned with raising their own livestock," said filmmaker and Georgia native Takashi Doscher.

Doscher is about a week into filming his first feature length indie film, Moon Shine Still, on a Harris County plantation.

"It's just been a fantastic experience. We realized we were going to be kind of relegated to a small area of the house, but we love that," said Bruce Thompson, co-owner of the property.

Thompson says the whole experience has been exciting as he and his husband get to chat with Hollywood actors like Lydia Wilson, Madeline Brewer, and Nick Blood.

"The emphasis is on making Columbus a film-hub in the state," said CSU College of the Arts dean Dr. Richard Baxter.

It's a hub that could potentially benefit everyone.

Students involved with Columbus State University's sector of the Georgia Film Academy are getting hands-on experience working a movie set with this project.

Additionally, 40 crew members and actors are pumping money into the Columbus and Pine Mountain community as they rent out hotel rooms and explore the area during their month long stay.

Once completed, Moon Shine Still hopes to enter various film festivals, and the crew is currently working to get a distributor to premier it in theaters and online.

