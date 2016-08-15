Muscogee Co. School Board fills vacant positions, looks to future

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County School Board officials voted on filling two vacant positions within the district at Monday night's meeting.



Superintendent David Lewis recommended two candidates - Jennifer Thompson for human resources coordinator, and Danya Albright for an assistant principal position at Kendrick High School.



The board brought up several items up for discussion at the meeting.



Among the topics, officials approved two renovations. The board unanimously voted to replace both the lighting system at the Columbus Museum and the nearly 20-year-old air conditioning system at Shaw High School.



Albright was voted in unanimously, as was Thompson. Previously, Albright was an academic coach at Spencer High School.



"I am humbled, overwhelmed...and I thank the Board for trusting me with these children," Albright said. "I don't intend to let them down."



Thompson, who has worked for Greystone Properties since 2000, said seeing the impact one third grade teacher had on his son inspired her to one day help out educators in the community.



"It did make a big impact on me and why I would want to work here," Thompson said. "I see the incredible people who work here, and would like to be able to serve them as well."



The board also recognized one group of students from Key Elementary School for their creation of a 3D-printed hand for a Chicago boy named Max, who was born without several fingers.



There was a packed room early to congratulate those students, as board members acknowledged how they've proudly represented Muscogee County.



The next pressing issue at the board's next meeting is approving a nearly $3 million purchase on student textbooks.

