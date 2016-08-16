Protecting athletes from heat exhaustion - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Protecting athletes from heat exhaustion

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(WTVM) -

Football season starts Friday around the Chattahoochee Valley, but that's also reason for concern.  

The chances for players becoming sick due to heat exhaustion or heat stroke increase significantly during the month of August, according to a Columbus doctor who treats sports-related injuries. 

As football players across the country take to the field to practice for the new season, one thing that has to be top of mind is safety. 

Dr. Henry Ngo with the Columbus Clinic says proper hydration is key to avoiding heat exhaustion. 

"Get plenty of hydration, plenty of rest in between and be sensitive to any changes the way the athletes look during practice," Dr. Ngo said.

Dr. Ngo says coaches and trainers have a big responsibility in helping to protect the players from heat-related injuries. He doesn't recommend starting players out with a full blast practice regimen from the get-go.

"The work schedule training schedule they have to increase it incrementally in a gradual fashion week to week of adjustments, week to week of increase," Dr. Ngo said.

During the drills and exercises, coaches should look out for changes in the way a player runs and skin tone.

"All of sudden they look a little bit pale, they feel like they may be dizzy, nauseous," Dr. Ngo said.

Dr. Ngo says these are all signs of heat exhaustion that can lead to the ultimate consequence for heat injury to the body– heat stroke.  That's when the body temperature reaches more than 104 degrees.

"The body has locked up the heat now and it won't give up any heat,” Dr. Ngo said. “The organ system is getting harmed, the heart rate goes up, sometimes, blood pressure goes down you go into shock."

The complex problems can also lead to respiratory failure, and at that point, proper care is imminent.

Dr. Ngo says applying ice on the neck and armpits is the first line of defense until paramedics arrive.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly