Uber coming to Columbus? The possibility is being explored

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Is the popular ride-sharing service Uber coming to the Fountain City?

According to Uber representatives, Columbus is being examined for the app-based ride service.

In a statement to News Leader 9, Uber said they are considering more cities in Georgia to expand their services – including “exploring coming to Columbus.”

“Uber looks forward to expanding throughout Georgia and is very interested in bringing safe, reliable transportation options to Columbus,” an Uber representative said. “As we explore launching in the community, we welcome more and more people in Columbus signing up for this flexible work opportunity.”

The app-based transit service - an alternative to the traditional taxi - is in more than 500 cities worldwide.

