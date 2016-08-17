Utah mom uses Facebook to find favorite T-shirt for daughter with autism

A Utah mom went to social media to find a shirt for her daughter with autism. The response was overwhelming. (Source: Deborah Grimshaw Skouson)

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (WTVM) – A Utah mother has been overwhelmed with the love and support from social media in finding the favorite t-shirt of her daughter with autism.

Deborah Grimshaw Skouson, of St. George, Utah, posted to her Facebook page on Aug. 7 on a quest to help her daughter, Cami.

The teacher and mother of five was looking for a pink shirt with flowers that Skouson said Cami “is fixated on” and gives her great joy. But the Target shirt has run its course, and five tops later, many of which were purchased from eBay, and the mom could not find it anywhere.

"We'd always been pretty lucky on eBay, and there were periods of time when she was without the shirt," Skouson said via email.

Her post reads:

Okay friends and family, I need your help! As most of you know, my daughter Cami has autism. For the past 4-5 years, she has been fixated on THIS shirt. She got her first one in kindergarten 5 years ago, and we have found 4 more since then, mostly on eBay. Her current one is almost unwearable, and eBay has gone dry. This shirt is a CIRCO brand from TARGET. They were sold in 2011-2012. This is where you come in. We need another "pink flower shirt", so will you please share this post or even just the photo? We will pay for the shirt and the shipping if someone would be kind enough to sell it to us. It has to be this exact shirt! We've tried similar shirts, and they don't cut it with Cami! :) Thank you so much!! (any size is great!)

Skouson’s post was shared more than 4,500 times and picked up by the popular Facebook page Love What Really Matters on Aug. 14. The outpouring of love and support from their post helped Skouson not only get more than 70 shirts but other generous donations.

Skouson responded to the page's post:

I'm Cami's mom, and I am so grateful for the kindness that my daughter has been shown! I made this post a week ago in the hopes of finding a few shirts for backup. Cami adores this shirt, and it brings her a lot of comfort and security, which is sometimes hard for her to come by in her chaotic little world. She doesn't wear it all the time, but likes to put it on after school, and she wears it to bed as a pajama shirt. At last count, we are at 78 shirts, and I've had many offers to make her teddy bears, pillows, blankets, and other keepsakes out of the extras. These are all total strangers. People are inherently good and kind, and I'm glad I've been able to be a recipient of that kindness. May God bless you all!

Skouson said she's "blown away by the kindness and love" being shown to Cami.

" I never could have imagined it getting this big! We were hoping that we'd get 4-5 shirts, and we're now past 150!" Skouson said.

She said she doesn't know if Cami understands the move to help her, but she's excited about her favorite top being in abundant supply.

"I'm not sure how much Cami understands, but I've told her that people love her and want to give her new pink flower shirts. When she saw a pile of them together, she was a little confused. It didn't take long until she picked each of them up with a big smile on her face!" Skouson said.

The post is so popular, people even began reaching out to Target.

@Frank_B88 Thanks for sharing this story with us. Please let the original poster know to contact us directly at SocialMedia@target.com. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) August 14, 2016

Skouson said before the post, she never thought to reach out to the retailer before, because of their luck on eBay. Since the post, however, Target has reached out to her and been more than generous, offering to print the T-shirt in various sizes for Cami.

