Renovations coming to Midtown Medical NICU

Midtown Medical wants to increase the space for families to spend more time with their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU.



The Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center is planning renovations of the NICU.



The neonatal intensive care unit is where the babies with serious health problems are located in the hospital.



The renovations for the NICU will include creating pods for semi-private rooms for families.



"Right now it's in a ward style where babies are side by side. Taking it to a pod-style NICU will allow families to stay closer to their babies during their stay here. It will give them a little more privacy and allow them to be part of the care plan for that," said Laura Cardin.



The Children's Miracle Network fundraisers will help with the efforts for this renovation along with other donations to the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center.



The renovations will start later this year.



