MOST WANTED: May 17 Hit-and-run suspect

MOST WANTED: May 17 Hit-and-run suspect

Columbus police are on the prowl for a person of interest in an unsolved hit-and-run case. 

Officers say it happened on May 17 in the parking lot at the Winn Dixie located at 6770 Veterans Parkway North as a woman was loading her groceries in the trunk of her car.

"A silver sedan backed into her, pinning her in between her vehicle and his silver sedan," said Officer Paul Moody with CPD’s Crime Prevention Division.

That's not all– Officer Moody says the man even talked to the woman before leaving the scene.

"Asked if she needed help and got back in his vehicle and left the scene," Officer Moody said.

It's unclear if the woman was hurt in the ordeal. 

Police say they need your help bringing this guy to justice. They don't know his name but are hoping someone recognizes him and gives them a call.

Take a closer look again at these surveillance pictures from the Winn Dixie. 

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a multi-colored cap, a black t-shirt with the words No Wood No Refs on the front and dark shorts.

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (706) 225-4108 or (706) 225-4040.

