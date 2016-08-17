1 family connected to fatal Russell Co. accident remembers loved one

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One Georgia family connected to a 2-car crash that left four dead in Russell County is speaking publicly for the first time.



Travis Davis, 33, was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with a Toyota Avalon on State Road Alabama 26 in Hurtsboro on Aug. 13.



Davis' family had to wait for the call Travis passed away on Saturday since most of them live in Arkansas.



They made the journey all the way to Columbus to make sure Travis is laid to rest.



Delphine Pearce, Davis' mother, remembers being at her daughter's home in Hope, AR when she heard the tragic news.



"They just told her that Travis was dead, and we couldn't believe it and I still haven't accepted that he's gone," Pearce said. "My mind believes it, but it hasn't gotten in my heart yet."



Pearce still does not know why Travis and his nephew were out driving in Russell County. The loss, she said, doesn't change how proud she is of her son.



"I'm real devastated, and if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn't ask God for no other son but the one I had," Pearce said.



Talisha Glenn, the mother of Davis' son Tristan, said she cannot believe his life was cut short.



"I would rather have spent time with him than my friends," Glenn said. "He was my best friend. And it's just, it's just sad."



"It hurt so bad, it happened so quick," said Travis' sister, LaToya Davis. "It just doesn't seem real that my brother's gone."



Now, the family will make sure Davis' three sons never forget the impact their father had on so many people.



"I want them to know what a great father they had," Latoya Davis said, "and, you know, they still got."



The family has set up a donation fund for Travis' funeral arrangements, which will be on Saturday at 11 a.m at Lamb's Funeral Home, located at 3360 Buena Vista Road in Columbus.



The family asks that if anyone would like to donate the fund, to directly contact Lamb's Funeral Home.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

