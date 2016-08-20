Deonn Carter passes away, shot during armed robbery on Aug. 9

Deonn Carter passed away on Aug. 20. He was 30 years old. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man who was popular in the community and with law enforcement and first responders has passed away Saturday morning.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Deonn Carter passed away at Midtown Medical Center at 11:41 a.m. on Saturday.

Carter, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during an armed robbery on Armour Road on Aug. 9. Carter was going to his mailbox to pick up his mail when he was shot and robbed of his cell phone. Police have not named any suspects in this crime.

We are saddened by the tragic loss of hometown hero Deonn Carter, a kind soul who loved and supported public safety. pic.twitter.com/9ZkZtnqPBu — CSU POLICE (@CSUPOLICE) August 20, 2016

Called “the minister of joy” by his pastor Chase Welsh, Carter was a fixture in his community and had an endless stream of visitors from the law enforcement community visiting him regularly. CPD Chief of Police Rick Boren and others gave Deonn a CPD blanket during a visit on Friday.

Carter worked as a beloved grocery bagger and stocker at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road. Friends of Carter established a fundraising effort to help Deonn’s family pay for medical bills. It has raised more than $8,000.

Chief Boren told News Leader 9's Emilie Arroyo that the entire department is saddened by Carter's death, calling him a gentleman who will be sincerely missed at all of CPD's community events, and especially at the airshow.

Bryan said Carter’s body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.