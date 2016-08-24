MOST WANTED: Advanced Auto Parts armed robber

A man Columbus police consider armed and dangerous is the focus of this week's Most Wanted.



Officers say a man with a gun walked into the Advanced Auto Parts store at 900 Veterans Parkway and robbed it at gunpoint.

The incident happened June 22 at 1 p.m. in broad daylight.

Take a look at the man in action in these surveillance pictures. Police are hoping someone will help them get this suspect off the streets and in the slammer.

"At the time he had a firearm and demanded money and he got away with an undetermined amount of U.S. currency," said Officer Paul Moody with CPD's Traffic Division.



During the robbery, police say the gunman wore a black or blue long sleeve shirt, black or dark blue pants and a dark blue fedora styled hat.

He's about 5 feet 9 and weighs about 150 pounds with a thin mustache.



If you recognize this man, contact CPD investigations at 706-653-3400.

