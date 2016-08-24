MOST WANTED: Advanced Auto Parts armed robber - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MOST WANTED: Advanced Auto Parts armed robber

(Source: Columbus Police Dept.) (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A man Columbus police consider armed and dangerous is the focus of this week's Most Wanted.

Officers say a man with a gun walked into the Advanced Auto Parts store at 900 Veterans Parkway and robbed it at gunpoint.

The incident happened June 22 at 1 p.m. in broad daylight.

Take a look at the man in action in these surveillance pictures. Police are hoping someone will help them get this suspect off the streets and in the slammer.

"At the time he had a firearm and demanded money and he got away with an undetermined amount of U.S. currency," said Officer Paul Moody with CPD's Traffic Division.

During the robbery, police say the gunman wore a black or blue long sleeve shirt, black or dark blue pants and a dark blue fedora styled hat.

He's about 5 feet 9 and weighs about 150 pounds with a thin mustache.

If you recognize this man, contact CPD investigations at 706-653-3400.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly