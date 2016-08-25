Trump-Pence campaign announces Georgia leadership team

ATLANTA (WTVM) – The Trump-Pence campaign announced its leadership team in Georgia on Thursday.

“The Trump-Pence campaign in Georgia is supported by an incredibly accomplished set of Georgia leaders. This team is dedicated to ensuring all voters in Georgia hear Mr. Trump’s message of economic prosperity, job growth, fair trade, and secure borders. I have no doubt that this talented team will be an integral part of delivering a Trump-Pence victory in Georgia in November,” said Brandon Phillips, Mr. Trump’s Georgia State Director.

Members of the leadership team are:

Chairman: Senator David Perdue (R-GA)

Chairman: Rayna Casey, Business and Civic Leader

Co-Chair: State Senator Burt Jones (R-District 25)

Co-Chair: State Senator Michael Williams (R-District 27)

Co-Chair: State Rep. Steve Tarvin (R–District 2)

Co-Chair: Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, Jr., Georgia Public

Service Commissioner

Co-Chair: Sue Everhart, former Chairwoman of Georgia GOP

Co-Chair: Sheriff Butch Conway, Gwinnett County

Finance Chair: Pete Petit, CEO of MiMedx Group

Grassroots Steering Committee: Don Cole, Former 2nd District GOP Chairman

Grassroots Steering Committee: Suzi Voyles, Past-President

of Georgia Federation of Republican Women

Grassroots Steering Committee: Brad Carver, Lt. Col. Army

Reserves, 11th District GOP Chairman

Grassroots Steering Committee: Joseph Brannon, National

Committeeman, National Federation of Young Republicans

“This week, Georgia voters have learned yet again that Hillary Clinton isn’t being honest with the American people and cannot be trusted to lead our great nation. Only the Trump-Pence ticket can help us recover from President Obama’s failed policies and make America great again,” Phillips said.

