Retailer At Home plans to open at Peachtree Mall this winter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The plans for a new store opening next door to Macy’s at Peachtree Mall are still a-go, according to the retailer.

Stacey Sullivan, the director of public relations and corporate communications for At Home, released this statement, saying:

Previously, we were in negotiations with the landlord and those have since been resolved, so we have resumed construction and can confirm our location in Peachtree Mall is expected to open this winter. At Home is excited to expand its Georgia footprint with its second store in the state opening in Columbus.

When asked about a previous news report citing that the home goods store would not be opening based on a credit consumer report, listing a number of Macy’s stores that could close, Sullivan said:

We did not have the updates that we received today on At Home's entrance into Columbus.

This will be the second At Home location to open in Georgia in 2016 and the eighth store overall. At Home has more than 116 locations in 29 states. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"The Columbus, Ga., store will be an 86,000 square-foot retail destination that allows customers to affordably turn their house into a home," Sullivan said. "And of course, we want them to feel At Home in our stores."

The consumer credit report, issued by Morningstar on Aug. 17, listed the Macy's location at Peachtree Mall as one of 28 mall stores that could potentially close due to “below-average tenant sales.”

You can view the report here.

Macy's announced on Aug. 11 that it would be closing 100 stores nationwide and focusing more on online sales. When reached for comment, Melissa Goff, vice president of media relations and cause marketing for Macy’s said that the retailer has not given a final list of closures.

Macy's has not yet finalized the decisions on stores to be closed. We are currently in the process of analyzing each individual store so we can make these important decisions. It would not be appropriate for us to comment on any specific location or speculation. We will make announcements at a later time when the final decisions are made.

Goff did not comment on the Morningstar report.

We’ve also reached out to Peachtree Mall officials and have not received a response at this time.

