PHOTO: TX fifth grader is better than your boyfriend

MONTGOMERY, TX (WTVM) – In case you were wondering if you were a good boyfriend, here’s your sign: you’re not as good as a kid named Cole.

Cole and his sweetheart, Sherri, are both athletic and are a cute little couple in the fifth grade. Their moms told Buzzfeed that aside from going to each other’s sporting events and family dinners together, the pair has been friends for the last few years.

"[They've been] dating for about a year now,” Nicole Rodriguez, Sherri's mom told Buzzfeed.

The two 10-year-olds have been “dating” since Cole admitted to having a little crush on her in the fourth grade.

But when Sherri tore her ACL playing soccer, Cole really made a major move – the role of sweet boyfriend.

Cole’s letter reads:

Dear Sherri, I’m so sorry that you broke your knee. I will miss watching you play soccer and I’m sorry that you won’t be able to play softball for a while. But I know you will heal quickly, and I will get to watch you play again soon. Although you can’t play sports, you still make my day when I get to see your beautiful smile. God has a plan for all of us and sometimes it’s hard for us to understand why thing[s] happen to us. My dad tells me that God only allows things to happen that He knows we can handle. You are a pretty, nice, funny, and strong girl that is also a good friend. You will get through this quickly. Please let me know how I can help during your recovery. I hope you recover fast and get well soon. Your friend,

Cole

In addition to the letter, Cole gave Sherri a cookie cake and a stuffed animal. Sherri’s cousin, Gabriella, tweeted the photos on Aug. 23, and his loving gesture has gone viral.

“My little cousin is in the 5th grade…5th grade. I can’t even rn [right now],” Gabriella tweeted.

Cole's mom, Brandi Lanclos, told Buzzfeed it was a really sweet moment.

So, fellas, maybe – JUST MAYBE – you can wash the dishes tonight.

My little cousin is in the 5th grade.. 5th grade. I can't even rn ???????? pic.twitter.com/D8WXP1xSUa — Gabriella (@Gabbbs_03) August 23, 2016

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.