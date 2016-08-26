Friday is National Dog Day

LOOK AT THAT FACE. THAT'S A GOOD BOY! WHO'S A GOOD BOY?! (Source: WTVM)

(WTVM) - They are your very best friends - they are man's best friend, and Friday is their day to be celebrated.

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, Let’s celebrate man’s best friend – post your pictures on our Facebook post!

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Page, pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate. In addition to National Dog Day, there are days of honor for puppies, mutts, cats and all of the animals you love as members of your family.

Ways to celebrate include giving small donations to local pet shelters and even giving a loving dog at a shelter a fur-ever home! To learn more about National Dog Day, click here.

Give your dogs a good belly rub and lots of treats on this day.

And our News Leader 9 mascot, Apollo - took over our Instagram today. Check out his posts!

