UPDATE: 3 suspects in Deonn Carter's death appear in court; 2 at-large

CPD has issued arrest warrants for the following (from L to R):Quamaine Thomas and Tauron Stepney. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Tyquez Davis (L), Travarus Thomas, and Dequoyae Waldon (R) have been charged with murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Deonn Carter. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three arrests have been made in the shooting of Deonn Carter, and the suspects made their first court appearances on Saturday morning.

CPD Major Gil Slouchick says Dequoyae Waldon, 22, Travarus Thomas, 20, and Tyquez Davis, 17, will all be charged with murder. In a separate case, Waldon will additionally be charged with three counts of first-degree attempted burglary and theft by taking a motor vehicle, and was arrested on Aug. 18 for those offenses.

All three suspects appeared in recorder's court Saturday morning; they are scheduled to appear in Superior Court Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Deonn Carter died of a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lung at Midtown Medical Center at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Carter was shot in the leg during an armed robbery on Aug. 9 on Armour Road.

[MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Mother, pastor of Deonn Carter remembers him fondly after his passing]

CPD has issued murder warrants for the following subjects in connection with the robbery and murder of Deonn Carter:

Tauron Stepney B/M 18

Quamaine Thomas B/M 18

CPD says all suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Carter was laid to rest on Friday following his funeral at Cascade Hills Church.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.