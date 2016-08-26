Auburn Tigers DB arrested for eluding police, gun possession Wednesday

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn Tigers football player was arrested on charges of eluding police and possession of a firearm, according to an Auburn Police Department arrest report.

According to the arrest report, Stephen Roberts was arrested 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 23. He was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude an officer and firearm possession without a permit.

"It happened during a traffic stop. Roberts was a passenger in the vehicle when he tried to flee the scene," Auburn police captain Lorenza Dorsey said Friday morning.

According to the police report, the traffic stop occurred between Harmon Drive and East Veterans Boulevard at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday night. Roberts was released from the Lee County Detention Center later Wednesday night on bond.

Both charges are a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama. The penalty is no more than one year in jail and up to a $6,000 fine.

Roberts court date is set for Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. in Lee County.

Roberts was arrested on Harmon Drive and E. Veterans Boulevard in Auburn. The junior defensive back is a native of Opelika.

Roberts is the fifth Auburn Tigers football player to be arrested in 2016. Byron Cowart, Carlton Davis, Ryan Davis and Jeremiah Dinson were arrested in May for marijuana possession.

The Tigers open the season against Clemson on Sept. 3 at 8 P.M. CDT on ESPN.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.