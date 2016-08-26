WATCH: Emotional, love-filled home-going service for Deonn Carte - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WATCH: Emotional, love-filled home-going service for Deonn Carter

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Deonn Carter. (Source: Carter Family) Deonn Carter. (Source: Carter Family)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It was an emotional home-going for Deonn Carter. The beloved Columbus man was laid to rest on Friday after a spirited funeral at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus. 

Carter, 30, died on Aug. 20, 11 days after being shot during an armed robbery on Aug. 9

Called “the minister of joy” by his pastor Chase Welsh, Carter was a fixture in his community and had an endless stream of visitors from the law enforcement community visiting him regularly. CPD Chief of Police Rick Boren and others gave Deonn a CPD blanket during a visit on Friday.

On the day of his funeral, the Columbus Police Department announced they arrested two people and have arrest warrants for three others. 

