WATCH: Emotional, love-filled home-going service for Deonn Carter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It was an emotional home-going for Deonn Carter. The beloved Columbus man was laid to rest on Friday after a spirited funeral at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus.

Carter, 30, died on Aug. 20, 11 days after being shot during an armed robbery on Aug. 9.

Called “the minister of joy” by his pastor Chase Welsh, Carter was a fixture in his community and had an endless stream of visitors from the law enforcement community visiting him regularly. CPD Chief of Police Rick Boren and others gave Deonn a CPD blanket during a visit on Friday.

On the day of his funeral, the Columbus Police Department announced they arrested two people and have arrest warrants for three others.

