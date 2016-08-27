Auburn University enhances security for home football games

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Several policy changes have been made at Auburn’s Jordan Hare Stadium since last football season.

The biggest change is that fans will no longer be allowed to bring in large purses or bags into the stadium.

“We’re asking fans this year to use clear bags there to hold all of their belongings when they entered Jordan Hare Stadium, ” says Cassie Arner, Auburn’s Associate Athletics Director.

There are some exceptions to the new rule: clutches and wallets under four by six inches, zip top bags, and seat cushions will still be allowed in the stadium.

Auburn fans will also have to make arrangements for games because diaper bags are no longer allowed either.

“We know people still bring in small children with items that need additional screening.” says Arner, “We’re asking anyone with a medically necessary bag, anyone is bringing items for an infant, or strollers to enter through Gates 5 and 19.”

Another new addition to campus is baggage checking locations. For people who bring bags that are not allowed, the University will provide a special location for their baggage to be stored.

“There're two locations for lockers by the student center and War Eagle Way and at Plainsman Park and Auburn Arena you are able to check bags and get a claim check so fans know that their items are safe.”

Clear, stadium approved bags will be on sale across campus each game day. For fans who are attending the season opener against Clemson, free bags will be given away on the Campus green.

Another change is the location of several accessible parking lots. The largest accessible lot is located at Auburn's VCOM building, accessible from Woodfield Drive. Other lots are located off of West Thatch Ave., the South Quad Parking Deck (near the I.T. Building), and in the CDV lot.

