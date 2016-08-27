Elderly GA woman brutally beaten, burned during home invasion dies

Authorities say Dorothy Dow, 83, was brutally beaten and burned by unknown assailants inside her home on Aug. 4, 2016. (SOURCE: Meriwether County authorities via WGCL)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The elderly Meriwether County woman who was brutally beaten and burned during a home invasion in early August has died.

Dorothy Dow, 83, of Grantville, GA, passed away at 4:04 p.m. on Saturday at an Atlanta hospital, according to Meriwether County Coroner Johnny Worley. Worley said her death was a result of the injuries sustained in the attack. She had been hospitalized since she was beaten and set on fire on Aug. 4 in her Lone Oak home.

Dow suffered two broken arms, lacerations to her face and head, broken fingers, and third-degree burns from the back of her head down her back. Dow, however, managed to put the fire out with a jug of water and dialed 911 despite her injuries. She was initially taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and underwent numerous surgeries.

Cortavious Heard, Justin Grady, Shanquavious Cameron, Mina Ellery and Angel Harmon were arrested nearly one week after the crime. The suspects were initially charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, first-degree criminal attempted arson, first-degree burglary, and battery.

The Meriwether Co. Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that charges have been upgraded to malice murder and felony murder for Heard, Grady, Ellery and Harmon. Grady and Heard previously worked in the blueberry fields next to Dow's home and helped the family during harvest seasons.

The four suspects will appear in front of a Meriwether Co. judge for the first time since the charged were upgraded on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Worley said his office will conduct Dow's autopsy with the Georgia Department of Investigations.

Additionally, Ellery and Harmon were charged with the separate incident at Dow's home on Aug. 2. They are both charged first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft, and identity theft fraud when using or possessing identity information concerning a person.

Another person, Shanquavious Cameron, 17, was also arrested in connection with an Aug. 2 robbery of Dow's home.

Meriwether County Chuck Sheriff Smith called this a "heinous crime."

